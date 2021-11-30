Man beaten with hammers in Belfast Cave Hill Country Park attack

A man has been hospitalised after being assaulted with hammers during an attack in north Belfast on Monday evening.

Police said the man aged in his 20s was attacked in the Cave Hill Country Park in the Hightown Road area of the city.

They said the victim was then discovered on the Ballysillan Road and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The PSNI appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the attack to come forward.

A police spokesman said: “At approximately 8.40pm we received a report that a man aged in his 20s had been attacked by men armed with hammers in the Cave Hill Country Park in the Hightown Road area of the city.

“He was later discovered on the Ballysillan Road where he was then taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.”