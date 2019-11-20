Man beaten with hammers in Newtownabbey burglary requires surgery

A man is to undergo surgery after he was beaten with hammers during a burglary in Newtownabbey.

It happened in a flat on Carmeen Drive in the Rathcoole estate on Tuesday night shortly before 9pm.

Two masked men entered the flat and assaulted the man, aged in his 40s, leaving him with a head laceration and serious injuries to one hand.

Chief Inspector David Moore said: "While this incident has the hallmarks of a paramilitary style assault it is still early in our enquiries. This is a man who has never come to the attention of police who has been brutally assaulted in his own home.

"Society needs to move on from the apparent tolerance or even tacit approval that might exist for attacks of this nature. I would strongly encourage anyone with information to get in touch with our detectives."

If you have any information please ring 101 and quote reference CCS 1658 19/10/19. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.