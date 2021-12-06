Man beaten with iron bar in his bedroom by masked men during Co Antrim burglary

A man has been beaten with an iron bar in his bedroom in a burglary in his Co Antrim home.

The man’s attackers ripped a gold chain from his neck before fleeing the scene. He suffered injuries to his face and ear.

It happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the Burn Road area of Doagh.

Police are appealing for information and treating the incident as an aggravated burglary.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 4.30am, it was reported that two men wearing balaclavas entered a house in the area and attacked the male occupant whilst he was in his bedroom, striking him with an iron bar.

“They then took a gold chain from the occupant’s neck and made off from the property on foot.

“The householder sustained injuries to his face and ear.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which could assist, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 176 of 06/12/21.”