Man beaten with iron bars and hammers in Belfast home attack

Police at the scene of an incident in the Carlisle Road area of north Belfast on November 20th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Police at the scene of an incident in the Carlisle Road area of north Belfast on November 20th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

A man was beaten with iron bars and hammers in what police are treating as an aggravated burglary in Belfast.

A number of masked men, wearing dark-coloured clothing forced their way into the Carlisle Road home in the north of the city at around 9pm on Thursday.

The man - aged in his 20s - was hit repeatedly around the head, arms and legs and was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a suspected broken arm, cuts and severe bruising.

There was no report of anything having been taken in the incident.

Police are appealing for information. Information can be passed to the police on 101, quoting reference number 1859 19/11/20.

A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”