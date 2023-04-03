Man beaten with iron bars during burglary in Londonderry

A man in his 20s has needed hospital treatment after being beaten with iron bars by two masked men during an aggravated burglary in Derry.

The incident occurred in the Skeoge area when attackers are reported to have forced entry to a house in Beraghvale between 1am and 2am on Sunday.

During the ordeal the man was assaulted, while money was also stolen and parts of the property damaged.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area, and saw or heard anything out of the ordinary, or anyone who may assist their enquiries to establish who was involved and a motive.

“The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 1438 02/04/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”