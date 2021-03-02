Man being questioned over suspicious death of woman in Derry

A 33-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the suspicious death of a 21-year-old woman at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry on August 9, 2020.

It followed an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows in the city on August 3.

The man remains in custody at present.

Detectives say they are keen to hear from anyone with information that could assist their investigation. Please call 101.

A police spokesperson said there are no further details about the case.