Man bitten on face, attacked with baseball bat and stabbed multiple times in Antrim assault

Campaigners have said the figures are "shocking" Stock image

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times, bitten on the face and hit on the head with a baseball bat in Antrim on Monday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the Tiger Court area at around 6pm.

Read more Guns stolen during two ‘linked’ burglaries in Coleraine and Dervock

They said the victim was assaulted by a group of people and suffered bite injuries to his face before he was stabbed a number of times in the abdomen.

While he attended hospital, police said his injuries are not through to be life threatening at this time.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Two men, aged 25 and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have any information which could assist police, to call 101, quoting reference number 1482 of 10/01/22.

“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”