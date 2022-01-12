Man bitten on face, attacked with baseball bat and stabbed multiple times in Antrim assault
A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed multiple times, bitten on the face and hit on the head with a baseball bat in Antrim on Monday evening.
Police said the incident happened in the Tiger Court area at around 6pm.
They said the victim was assaulted by a group of people and suffered bite injuries to his face before he was stabbed a number of times in the abdomen.
While he attended hospital, police said his injuries are not through to be life threatening at this time.
PSNI Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Two men, aged 25 and 47, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. They have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have any information which could assist police, to call 101, quoting reference number 1482 of 10/01/22.
“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
“Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”