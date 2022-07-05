Man Booker Prize winner Anna Burns awarded QUB honorary degree

Man Booker Prize winner Anna Burns has been awarded an honorary degree by Queen's University Belfast.

Ms Burns, who won the award in 2018 and is the first writer from Northern Ireland to scoop the prize, received a Doctor of Literature for distinction in the arts and literature in a ceremony on Monday.

Speaking about the honorary degree, she said: “I am delighted to be awarded this honour from an institution that has always offered local people access to education. Queen’s has produced many, many skilled writers and poets and continues to shape careers through elements such as the Seamus Heaney Centre.

"Writing is quite an insular profession, so it is lovely and much appreciated to be externally acknowledged for my work.”

Ms Burns' novel Milkman also won the 2019 Orwell Prize for political fiction, and the 2020 International Dublin Literary Award.

She won the Christopher Ewart-Biggs Memorial Prize in 2018-2019 which recognises work promoting and encouraging peace and reconciliation in Ireland.

Her other works include the novels, No Bones and Little Constructions and the novella, Mostly Hero. In 2021, she was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature.

Meanwhile, the first female UK Justice of the Supreme Court and the former Queen's Judge in Residence were also honoured by QUB on Monday.

Lady (later Baroness) Brenda Hale and Sir Donnell Deeny will be awarded Doctor of Laws for distinction in public service.