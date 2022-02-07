Man brandishing knife demanded drugs and cash from north Belfast pharmacy

A man armed with a knife, described as being aged in his 40s and of slim build, entered a pharmacy in north Belfast today (Monday February 7) at around 2.40pm and demanded drugs and cash from staff.

The man subsequently left empty-handed when two male members of staff entered the premises on the Whitewell Road area. Police are appealing for information following the attempted robbery.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “At approximately 2.40pm, police received a report that a man armed with a knife had entered the premises and threatened staff before demanding drugs and cash from the till.

“The man made off empty handed when two male members of staff entered the shop.

“He is described as being aged in his 40s, of slim build, approximately 5’8 tall and was wearing a black gillet, grey tracksuit a beanie hat and a black mask.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1070 of 07/02/22.”