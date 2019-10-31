Man charged after £100k of drugs seized in Armagh

Both the man and the woman are in custody

A 27-year-old man has been charged with drug offences following the seizure of suspected drugs worth around £100,000 in Armagh on Wednesday.

A quantity of suspected cannabis was discovered after police stopped and searched a car on the Moy Road.

A follow-up search at a property in the Cough Avenue area of the city resulted in the seizure of around half-a-kilogram of suspected cocaine.

A 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of supply offences has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The man has been charged with possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession of class B controlled drugs with intent.

He is due to appear at Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday 27th November.