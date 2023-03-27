Man charged after £100k stash of Class A drugs seized during East Belfast UVF probe

Man arrested and more than £100,000 worth of drugs and £30,000 cash seized by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force as part of an investigation into the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

A man has been charged following the seizure of class A drugs, which were discovered as part of an investigation into the activities of the East Belfast UVF.

The 36-year-old has been charged with possessing criminal property, two counts of possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C Controlled Drug and possession of a Class C Controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

During an operation on Saturday, class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash were seized. Officers stopped a car on Montgomery Road in east Belfast and a search of the vehicle revealed the significant sum of cash, a quantity of white powder and prescription medication concealed in a specialist hide.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation demonstrates the continuing commitment of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs linked to East Belfast UVF.

“Those involved in the so-called ‘drugs trade’ are putting money straight into the hands of paramilitaries, whose only concern is financial gain and control. They care nothing about those lives and relationships that get ruined along the way.”