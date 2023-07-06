Man charged after £150,000 of cannabis seized in Co Tyrone

The cannabis which has an estimated street value of £150,000.

A man has been charged after a large quantity of cannabis, estimated to be worth £150,000, was seized from a car in Omagh.

The vehicle was searched by police on the Doogary Road on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled Drug.

He has been further charged with offences related to the discovery of Class C drugs found during a follow-up search at a nearby house.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Thornton said: “As a result of this vehicle search, officers seized a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £150,000.

“We are committed to investigating all aspects of illegal drug criminality and continue to listen to the community and act on any information provided to us.”

The man is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.