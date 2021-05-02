Man charged after £40,000 Belfast cannabis find

A 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after police found £40,000 worth of herbal cannabis in his possession.

Police made the discovery after stopping the man on Melrose Street in Belfast at around 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The drugs were found in a bag he was carrying.

During a follow up search at a property in Newry a sum of cash and what police believe are false identity documents were seized.

The man has been charged with offences including possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear in court in Belfast on Monday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.