Man charged after £66k of class A drugs seized in Newry

A 28-year-old man has been charged with possession of a class A drug with intent to supply after drugs with a street value of £66,000 were seized during searches in Newry on Friday.

The man was also charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply, possessing counterfeit currency and possessing criminal property.

Police also seized 380,000 cigarettes, 160kg of tobacco, €30,000 in counterfeit notes and £10,000 cash.

They said the seizure was the result of "listening to the community and acting on information they provide" and said they will continue to target those who profit from the sale of drugs.

The man is expected to appear at Newry Magistrate's Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.