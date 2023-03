A 58-year-old man has been charged with arson endangering life after an attack on a house in Dungiven on Friday night.

He is expected to appear in court in Coleraine on Monday.

Police were notified about a fire at a house in Ard Na Smoll at around 11.40pm on Friday.

No injuries were reported following the blaze, which caused damage to the property.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.