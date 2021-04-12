Man charged after Belfast double stabbing

Two men were stabbed in west Belfast in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man has been charged after two men were stabbed in west Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Faulkner said officers responded to reports of a disturbance in New Barnsley Park just after 3am on Monday.

“Shortly afterwards, a man in his 20s was stabbed in the Avoca Court area, sustaining injuries to his chest, his left side, throat and head," he said.

“He is presently in hospital where his condition is described as stable."

He continued: “A second victim, a man in his 20s, was located a short distance away at Mount Alverno Garage on the Springfield Road.

“He sustained stab wounds to his right arm, abdomen and leg."

A man in his 30s was arrested.

On Tuesday a 39-year-old man was charged with three counts of common assault, threats to damage property, threats to kill and criminal damage. He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday April 13. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or has relevant information, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 118 and 121 for April 12.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.

Alternatively, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.