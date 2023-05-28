Man charged after broken bottle used in Co Antrim robbery

A man has been charged in connection with a robbery in Co Antrim.

The 38-year-old suspect was detained following the incident which happened at commercial premises in the Antrim Road area of Templepatrick on Saturday night.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including robbery and aggravated burglary and is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday, May 29.

As is usual procure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police previously confirmed a man was arrested in the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast in connection with the robbery.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report at around 8pm that a man had entered a premises in the Antrim Road area, armed with a broken bottle and demanded money. The man then made off with a sum of cash.

“A short time later officers located a 38-year-old man in a vehicle in the Andersonstown Road area of west Belfast. He was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1930 of 27/05/23.

“Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”