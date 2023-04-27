Man charged after damage caused to east Belfast Ian Ogle memorial in ‘shocking’ attack

Damage was also caused to a parked car during the incident

A man has been charged after damage was caused to a memorial for murdered east Belfast man Ian Ogle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police said they were investigating reports of criminal damage in relation to the incident on April 26.

It was reported shortly after 2.20am that two men had entered Cluan Place and caused damaged to property in the area, including a parked car and a memorial.

Damage was caused to a memorial for murdered east Belfast man Ian Ogle

PSNI officers attended the scene and have since charged a 20-year-old man with seven counts of criminal damage and one count of disorderly behaviour.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday 24 May. A police spokesperson said: “As normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

CCTV footage appears to show two men entering Cluan Place, lifting a wheelie bin and throwing a number of objects at houses on the street before leaving the area again.

Mr Ogle (45) was beaten and stabbed to death near his home on Cluan Place in the east of the city in January 2019.

Carried out as part of a long-running feud, the attack was said to have lasted for around 30 seconds.

Flowers left in memory of Ian Ogle were also damaged

Mr Ogle’s daughter Toni said she did not believe the attack was targeted at the family.

"I don’t believe this was a personal attack towards our family,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"From looking at the CCTV footage it looks like it was spontaneous and unbiased. Regardless, it is still shocking behaviour and absolutely uncalled for.

"It has been upsetting for the residents of Cluan Place, particularly the young girl whose car was damaged, as well as my family having to see my dad’s memorial wrecked for a second time.”

A man and woman appeared in court last year on charges arising from the murder. Ten people were due to appear at Belfast Crown Court to be officially charged with offences linked to the fatal attack, but due to legal applications made by defence barristers, only two of the 10 were arraigned.

Jonathan Brown (36) pleaded ‘not guilty’ to a charge of murder, while Jill Morrison (39) entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to three charges – namely perverting the course of justice, assisting offenders and withholding information.

In November 2022, a banner and memorial dedicated to Mr Ogle was burned and poppy wreathes left at the site were also damaged.

The family have also been subject to threats, including a letter in April 2021 purporting to come from “members of the east Belfast UVF” which said they “may intend to take some sort of action to forcibly remove” a 17-year-old relative of Mr Ogle from the area.

A few days later, a PSNI officer also informed the teenager they were in “possession of knowledge that criminal elements intend to harm”.