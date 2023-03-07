Man charged after failing to stop motorbike for authorities in Co Down

A man has been charged with a number of offences after failing to stop his motorbike for authorities.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday morning on the A1 outside Banbridge.

The 35-year-old has been charged with dangerous driving, possession of a class A controlled drug, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop for police, no driving licence and no insurance.

The PSNI said the man failed to stop for both Newry Police and An Garda Síochána. He is due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.