Man charged after firearms and ammunition seized in Co Down

A man has been charged in connection with the seizure of firearms and ammunition in Dromara.

The 51-year-old suspect is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).

Police said he has been charged with “prohibition of possession of a firearm or ammunition” following a proactive police search in the Garvaghy Road area on Saturday.

A number of firearms and ammunition were discovered in a property in the village.

“As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS,” a PSNI spokesperson said.