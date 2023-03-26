Man charged after firearms and ammunition seized in Co Down
Brett CampbellBelfast Telegraph
A man has been charged in connection with the seizure of firearms and ammunition in Dromara.
The 51-year-old suspect is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).
Police said he has been charged with “prohibition of possession of a firearm or ammunition” following a proactive police search in the Garvaghy Road area on Saturday.
A number of firearms and ammunition were discovered in a property in the village.
“As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS,” a PSNI spokesperson said.