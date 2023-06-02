Man charged after fonaCAB taxi driver’s 'gun threat' to passenger

He is due to appear in court tomorrow (Saturday)

A man has been charged after footage of a taxi driver threatening a passenger with what appeared to be a gun circulated online.

Detectives investigating the video have charged a 48-year-old man with possession of a firearm or imitation with intent to cause fear of violence, threats to kill, common assault and possession of a class A controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates Court tomorrow (Saturday).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The driver has also had his “relationship with fonaCAB” terminated.

In the footage, a fonaCAB taxi driver appears to threaten a terrified front seat passenger with a ‘gun’, telling him he will “take his f*****g legs off” if a debt is not paid up.

The PSNI confirmed the 48-year-old man had been initially arrested on Thursday night.

Earlier, fonaCAB also said the driver was interviewed on Thursday morning, with the company saying the action was taken before the footage began to circulate.

"We were made aware of dashcam footage of an incident involving a fonaCAB driver around 23.30 on May 31 2023,” said a company spokesperson.

"The driver was identified and called this morning to present at the earliest opportunity to fonaCAB Head Office, at which time he was interviewed and his relationship with fonaCAB immediately terminated.”

The video itself shows the taxi driver waving what appears to be a firearm in the face of a front seat passenger.

A passenger in the back seat looks on as the driver aggressively gesticulates towards the visibly shocked man in the front seat, at one stage striking him with the gun in the face.

"You are f****** lucky I’m not f*****g taking your knees out down this f*****g car park son. I’m f*****g telling you now, because that’s the f*****g mood I’m in. Believe me,” the driver is heard telling the man.

"Now I’m telling you, see what happens in this car, see if I hear anybody f*****g talking about it mate, I will take your f****** head off.”

The driver then continues his tirade, making an apparent reference to a debt owed by the front seat passenger, and indicates that he knows the man in the back seat.

"You f*****g hear me? Right, this is the f****** last of it son. You f*****g do what you do, you make up what you need to f*****g make up – quickly,” he said.

"You work your f*****g debt off. I’m telling you, see the next time I come back, I’m taking your f*****g legs off. Only because that’s my f*****g mate, and only he is my mate, I would be taking your legs off.

"That’s it, it finishes here. I promise you, that’s it over and done with, I’ll not come back near you. You f*****g make improvements.”

The shaken back seat passenger then asks the driver to get them out of the car park.

“Let’s get the f**k out of here mate. You didn’t f*****g tell me that mate. F**k me I’m shaking like a leaf here mate,” he said.

fonaCAB also said they had made the PSNI aware of the incident and were liaising with both police and the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) Northern Ireland.

"Our investigation was completed and our action taken before the footage was released on social media. Due to the nature of the content of the footage, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment on the footage while other investigations are undertaken.

"We will however state that any action which affects the safety of our passengers, staff and drivers is never acceptable and should any infringement occur will be dealt with immediately by fonaCAB and referred to the appropriate authorities.

"Drivers at fonaCAB complete the same training and vetting as all taxi drivers in Northern Ireland and in addition we expect them to maintain the high standards that we hold ourselves to.

"We average 100,000 bookings per week, and we do everything we can to ensure that each of those customers is given the same high level of professional service.

"We do not tolerate incidents like this where safety is compromised, standards are not upheld, or the company and our drivers are called into disrepute.”

The DVA said they were further aware of the video.

"The Department understands this matter is now under investigation by the PSNI and it would not be appropriate to provide any further comment at this time,” said a spokesperson.