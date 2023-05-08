Man charged after hostage situation in Belfast city centre hotel

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

A 31-year-old man has been charged with false imprisonment after a hostage situation in a Belfast hotel on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue shortly after 6pm on Sunday.

The victim of the hostage situation was released unharmed.

PSNI dog units and specialist firearms police officers carrying shields and assault rifles swooped on the hotel moments after the incident began.

It was reported that a shirtless man with a ‘gun’ had entered the hotel and was screaming at staff and guests.

A male has now been charged with carrying an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, common assault, criminal damage, and false imprisonment.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.