Man charged after illegal Easter republican parade in Derry

A man has been charged in connection with offences committed during an illegal republican parade in Derry on April 10.

The 31-year-old has been charged with a number of offences under the Terrorism Act 2000 and is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court today (Thursday).

The parade in question was an un-notified Easter Rising event and took place in the Creggan area of the city.

Officers in a PSNI Land Rover came under attack during the incident and footage since emerged of youths throwing petrol bombs at officers.

Around 30 young people set wheelie bins alight in the middle of the road of the Eastway area to create a roadblock a short time later.

Police said participants at the parade made their way out of City Cemetery before removing paramilitary uniforms under the cover of umbrellas and setting them on fire.

Four viable devices were later discovered in the vicinity causing a major security alert.

Police were attacked on Easter Monday in the Creggan estate. (Kevin Scott/Belfast Telegraph).

Derry City and Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard described the violence as “incredibly disheartening” at the time.

"As the parade was un-notified, police were in attendance with a proportionate policing operation,” he said.

“Sadly, before the parade even started, we observed young people in the vicinity making petrol bombs to throw at police.

“Shortly after the parade commenced, petrol bombs and other objects were thrown at one of our vehicles at the junction of Iniscarn Road and Linsfort Drive.”

Last month, another man was arrested in connection with the event at his home in Newry, Co Down, under section 41 of the Terrorism Act. Stephen Murney (39) was charged with three offences, of encouraging and inciting support for a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA, on April 10 and making a speech on that date which encouraged support for the group.

He has since been granted bail.