Man charged after Limavady attempted hijacking

A man has been charged with an attempted hijacking in Limavady.

The incident happened in the Irish Green Street area of the town around 1pm on Sunday.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The 33-year-old was charged with attempted hijacking, disorderly behaviour and possession of offensive weapon.

He is to appear in court on May 5. As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.