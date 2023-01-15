Man charged after man kidnapped, forced into back of van and assaulted in Dunmurry

A man in his thirties was kidnapped and assaulted in Dunmurry on Saturday afternoon.

Police have since charged a 30-year-old man with a number of offences who will appear in court on Monday.

It was reported that the victim was forced into the back of a van by two men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area just after 12pm.

He was then driven around in the van and taken to a nearby property where he was assaulted.

The victim sustained multiple injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Shortly afterwards, police arrested a man also aged in his thirties on suspicion of a number of offences.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: "It was reported just after 12pm that a man was forced into the back of a blue Citroen Berlingo van by two men in the Upper Dunmurry Lane area before it was driven away from the Michael Ferguson roundabout.”

"At this stage, we believe the victim, aged in his thirties, was driven around in the van for two to three hours and at one point, he was taken to a nearby property where he was assaulted, sustaining a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.”

"A short time later, police arrested a man, aged in his thirties on suspicion of a number of offences. He remains in custody at this time.”

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and as our enquiries progress, we are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Upper Dunmurry Lane, Colin, Poleglass or Twinbrook area of Dunmurry yesterday between 12pm and 4pm and saw anything which could assist us.”

Detectives have charged a 30-year-old man with a number of offences including kidnapping, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, burglary with intent to steal, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, January 16.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police have also asked for anyone who has relevant dashcam, CCTV or other video footage to contact them via 101.