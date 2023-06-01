Man charged after mass brawl in east Belfast

One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to kill.

Police investigating a report of a disturbance in the Cregagh Estate area of east Belfast on Wednesday have charged a man.

The 37-year-old has been charged with threats to kill and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Friday).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier, police confirmed two people were arrested following a fight in east Belfast.

The PSNI responded to a report of an ongoing fight in the Cregagh Estate area shortly before 7.10pm on Wednesday evening.

Inspector Lowry said: “One man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and threats to kill. He remains in police custody at this time.

“The woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested on suspicion of offences including disorderly behaviour. She was issued with a penalty notice.”

Inspector Lowry continued: “Enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which could assist us, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1922 of 31/05/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org