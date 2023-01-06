Man charged after Newry police car ramming left three officers injured

A man has been charged after two police cars were rammed in Co Armagh and an officer was left needing hospital treatment.

Officers had stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically in the Flagstaff Road area of Cloughoge in Newry at around 1.40am on Thursday.

The vehicle then went on to ram two police patrol cars, leaving three officers injured.

One of the officers required hospital treatment following the incident.

A 32-year-old man has now been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

A second man (30) has been released on bail to allow for further questioning by police.

A police spokesperson said: "As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”