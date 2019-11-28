Man charged after police car rammed in Newry

The car was eventually stopped in Derrybeg

A man has been charged following an incident in which a police car was rammed in Newry.

Police were responding to a report of a burglary in the Tullyah Road area of Belleeks on Wednesday morning in which a black Audi with southern registration plates was used.

The car was found on the Carnagat Road in Newry where it failed to stop, before ramming the police vehicle at the junction of Hospital Road.

The car then crashed into a house in Derrybeg.

A man (27 ) and woman (22), were arrested at the scene and a second man aged 31, who had fled the scene of the collision, was arrested shortly after.

The trio were held in connection with the burglary and later released on bail.

The 31-year-old man has since been charged with a range of driving-related offences, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday morning.