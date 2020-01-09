Man charged after police cars rammed in Co Armagh incident

A police car was rammed in the incident. [Stock pic]

A man is to appear in court after police cars were rammed in an incident in Co Armagh.

It comes after a car failed to stop for police in the Forkhill area.

Two police cars were rammed by the car as it attempted to escape police on the Newry Road.

No injuries were reported at the time.

A 38-year-old was arrested in the North Bridge area shortly after. He has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, failing to stop for police, no driving licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He is to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Thursday.