Man charged after police officer injured and patrol car damaged in Co Tyrone incident

A 32-year-old man has been charged with a number of driving-related offences in connection to a incident in Co Tyrone in which a police vehicle was damaged and an officer was injured.

The man, who is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, faces a number of driving-related offences, including dangerous driving and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

The charges follow an incident in Ballygawley on Saturday morning (March 27) during which a police vehicle was damaged and a police officer was injured.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.