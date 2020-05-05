Man charged after police pursuit in Downpatrick gun probe

Police have charged a man following a high-speed pursuit in Downpatrick in connection with a gun probe.

They had been responding to a report of a man acting suspiciously in the Old Course Road area around 5am on Tuesday, May 5.

He got into a silver VW Passat and made off towards Killough. The car, which was travelling at speed, was pursued by a specially trained officer, a police spokesman said.

The car then hit a bridge at the Station Road area, but continued to travel before being stopped at the Ardglass Road.

The 30-year-old man has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, using a motor vehicle without insurance, dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, criminal damage, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, failing to stop where accident occurred causing damage, failing to report where accident occurred causing damage, failing to remain where accident occurred causing damage, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and no drivers’ licence.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday via videolink.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It comes after a man had been seen with a suspected firearm in the Crewhill Gardens area of the town on Saturday, May 2.

In the early hours of Sunday, in the Glebetown Road area, it was reported that a man pointed a suspected firearm at a house.

A short time later, it was reported the man returned to the house armed with the suspected firearm but left the scene on foot.

Police also received reports a number of vehicles were damaged at the Ballymote Walk area of Downpatrick at around 3am on Sunday.

“We would like to thank the public for the information they provided to assist with our investigation. We continue to have a visible policing presence across the greater Downpatrick area keeping the local community safe," said Detective Sergeant Foley.