Man charged after PSNI officer ‘bitten’ during hoax security alert in Portrush

A 62-year-old man has been charged after a police officer was “bitten on his left leg” and hospitalised during a security alert in Portrush on Wednesday.

The suspect has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a policing operation in the Glentaisie Park area of the town on Wednesday evening.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 6.

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson.

The security alert is now over after being declared an “elaborate hoax”.

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter previously branded the disruption to resident’s lives as a “disgrace”.

"Those behind it need to realise the damage they are causing, end their activities and get off the backs of the local community,” she said.

“People here just want to live in peace and don’t need their lives being disrupted by incidents like this. This is the second security alert in the constituency in as many weeks and our communities are understandably sick and tired of having to deal with it.

“My thoughts are also with the police officer who was attacked while responding to the alert in Portrush and required hospital treatment. I hope they make a quick recovery from their injuries. Nobody should be subjected to this kind of treatment while doing their job and I thank police for their response to this alert.”

PSNI Inspector Burns previously said: “Shortly before 7:10pm on Wednesday 8th February, it was reported that a suspicious object was located outside a property in the area. Officers attended and the object, which was declared as an elaborate hoax, was taken away for further forensic examinations.

“A number of homes were evacuated during the public safety operation, with residents returning to their homes. Police would like to thank the local community for their assistance.

“During the policing operation, it was reported that an officer was assaulted during the incident. The officer, who was taken to hospital for his injury, was bitten on his left leg. A man in his 60s was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact police on 101.”

Previously, Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald had condemned the incident for the impact on residents.

“An ongoing security alert in Glentaisie Park has caused disruption, particularly for families who have had to leave their homes on a cold night.”