Man charged after PSNI seize £300,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine

A man has been with a number of drugs offences after police seized drugs worth an estimated £300,000 in Co Antrim.

The charges included possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possessing criminal property.

A 36-year-old woman arrested as part of the same operation has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

The 41-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The arrests follow searches of properties in the Carnlough and west Belfast areas by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on Monday night.

Suspected cocaine and cannabis were amongst the substances seized, along with mixing agents, cash and designer watches.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences and remain in custody.

A police spokesperson said: “This operation has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of harmful Class A drugs which otherwise would have been distributed into the community.

“The supply of cocaine and cannabis poses a real risk to the public’s health. The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs.

“I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.