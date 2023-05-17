Man charged after seven people including four police officers attacked in Lurgan

He will appear in court on Thursday.

Police have charged an 18-year-old man after a number of people, including police officers, were assaulted at a property in Lurgan.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, four counts of assault on police, resisting police and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, May 18.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Officers had arrived at the house in Filbin Crescent on Tuesday after it was reported that two women and a man had been assaulted.

A suspect then became aggressive towards police while being arrested. Four officers were injured.

Inspector Tate said: “Police received a report shortly after 1pm on Tuesday of an ongoing disturbance at a property in the Filbin Crescent area.

“On officers’ arrival, it was alleged the man had assaulted two women and a man in the property. He had also damaged a bathroom door.

“The suspect became aggressive towards police as they attempted to arrest him, causing injuries to four officers.”