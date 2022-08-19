Man charged after suspected firearm seized following PSNI search operation in Co Antrim

Detectives from our Organised Crime Branch have arrested a male following a search at a premises and vehicle in the Hannahstown area on Thursday, 18th August.

Police have charged a 28-year-old man following a search at premises in Hannahstown where they seized a suspected firearm.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch also seized one vehicle in the Hannahstown area following the search on Thursday, August 18.

The PSNI said the man has been charged with a number of offences including possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possessing a handgun without certificate.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “As a result of this search a number of items were seized, including a suspected firearm. Further forensic examinations are also currently underway on other items.

“We have arrested a 28-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing criminal property and other related offences. He remains in custody assisting police with enquiries.”

He added: “The arrest and seizure of items reflects our ongoing commitment to safeguarding local people and we will continue to stop and deter those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.

“I would encourage anyone who has information about criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”