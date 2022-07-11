Man charged after suspected ‘punching attack’ leaves man unconscious in Belfast

A 26 year old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and theft following an assault on another man in Castle Street on Saturday.

The victim, who is in 30s, was found unconscious and with facial injuries after a suspected “punching attack.”

The assault was reported to the police shortly after 10.50pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: “Officers responded and we suspect the male had received serious facial injuries and was unconscious on police arrival.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“We believe the male suffered a sustained attack, involving a number of punches being thrown at him.

“A male aged in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, handling stolen goods and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The 26 year-old man is expected to appear in Belfast Magistrates this morning (Monday, July 11).