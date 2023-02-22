Man charged after taxi driver assaulted and robbed in Belfast

A 22-year-old man has been charged after a taxi man was assaulted and robbed in east Belfast earlier this month

He is accused of offences include robbery, attempted choking with intent to commit an indictable offence, and making threats to kill and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The taxi driver was attacked in his vehicle in the Clara Street area after picking up a fare during the early hours of Sunday 12 February. He was also robbed of a sum of money.

As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.