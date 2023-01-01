Man charged after teen stabbed in the face during Armagh attack

A 17-year-old teenager has had to undergo surgery for stab wounds to the face after he was attacked in Armagh on Saturday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the Lower English Street area of the city at around 10.30pm.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received shortly after 10.30pm on Saturday evening that a 17 year old male had been stabbed in the Lower English Street area of the city.

"The injured male was taken to hospital following the incident and will undergo surgery for a number of stab wounds to his face.

"A 19 year old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and remains in custody at this time.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives would ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact them at Ardmore station on 101, quoting reference number 1735 31/12/22.”

The suspect is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.