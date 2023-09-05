Man charged after two police officers bitten and another pushed while responding to Armagh incident

A 36-year-old man has been charged following an assault on a number of police officers responding to a domestic incident in Armagh on Monday.

Police said the man is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The PSNI said the charges come after two of the officers responding to the incident were bitten, one on the wrist and one on the leg. A third officer was also pushed.