Man charged after woman dragged from car and punched in head in north Belfast

A 18-year-old man has been charged with robbery and possession of offensive weapon with intent after a woman was dragged from her car in north Belfast.

The victim was also threatened with a hammer and punched in the head in the incident which happene in the Castleton Gardens area on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday 22nd February.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”