Man charged after woman injured jumping from window with child to escape racist attack

After jumping the woman and child fell through a plastic sheet. Photograph by Declan Roughan

A woman will require surgery after jumping from a first floor window with a three-year-old boy to escape a racist attack.

The incident took place at a property in Saint Patrick's Terrace in Omagh on Saturday night. Police are treating it as a hate crime.

A 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the incident has been charged with a total of eight offences including making threats to kill, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and harassment.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday February 3. As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed to the PPS.

At around 10.25pm police received a report that a man armed with a bat had attacked the house, shouted racial slurs and attempted to force his way past a 34-year-old man who lives in the property.

The 22-year-old woman and the three-year-old boy were so "in fear" as a result of the attack that they jumped from a first floor window to try and get away.

After jumping they fell through a plastic sheet and as a result the woman sustained pelvic injuries that will require surgery. The child was not harmed.

The woman is from Ukraine, while her partner is from Pakistan.

The Ambulance Service attended the scene and transported the woman to Altnagelvin Hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

"We received a call at 10.40pm of an incident in the St Patrick's Terrace area involving a woman and sent one crew to the scene," a spokesman said.

Sinn Fein MLA Catherine Kelly condemned the racist attack.

"The community is shocked after a woman and child had to jump from an upstairs window during a suspected racist attack," she said.

“My first thoughts are with the victims of this attack and I hope that the woman makes a full recovery.

“There is no place for any form of racism or discrimination in our society and I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.”

Detective Sergeant Robinson has appealed for witnesses.

"Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone. If you can help our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1876 01/02/20,” he said.