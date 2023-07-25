Man charged after woman threatened at knifepoint during aggravated burglary in Co Down

A 50-year-old man has been arrested on a number of offences including aggravated burglary after a woman was threatened at knifepoint and told to wait in an upstairs bedroom while her home was robbed in Co Down.

He has been charged with a number of offences including criminal damage and theft.

The incident occurred in the Castlevue Park area of Moira on Thursday 20th of July after two men entered the woman’s house and demanded money.

He then proceeded to empty drawers throughout the property.

The woman was threatened with a knife before being told to wait in an upstairs bedroom while a number of items were stolen from the house including a large sum of money and a blue coloured iPhone 13.

He is due to appear before Armagh Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry today (Tuesday, July 25). As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

One of the perpetrators is described as being in his late 20s, early 30s and was wearing a dark coloured rain coat, dark coloured beanie style hat and blue coloured tracksuit bottoms.

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation continues and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured CCTV or doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1463 21/07/23.

"Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”