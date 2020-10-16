Man charged by police after Belfast knife attacks on women

Police have charged a man after a series of random stabbings and assaults targeting young women in Belfast.

The 38-year-old man has been charged with offences including five counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

It follows a number of stabbing incidents in Belfast on Monday, in which four women aged between 19 and 22 sustained wounds to the neck, arm and back of their legs, while two others were punched in the head and neck in separate incidents.

Police subsequently increased patrols in the city and warned people to stay vigilant.

He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates on Saturday. As is usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.