Man charged by police investigating criminality linked to east Belfast UVF

A 35-year-old man has been charged by police investigating criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.

He has been accused of transferring criminal property and with being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B controlled drugs.

He is due before Belfast Magistrate’s Court on August 13.

He was arrested in east Belfast on Friday, as part of Operation Venetic.

That is a UK-wide operation led by the National Crime Agency.