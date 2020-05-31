Man charged following assault in Belfast's Botanic Gardens

The assault happened on Friday evening in Botanic Gardens

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Belfast's Botanic Gardens that left a man hospitalised.

On Friday evening, PSNI officers responded to reports that a large group of men were fighting in the area.

When they arrived on the scene they found a man aged in his 20s lying injured on the ground.

Paramedics took him to hospital for treatment of injuries to his leg, face and head.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested and has subsequently been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.