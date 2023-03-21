Man charged following police probe into suspected drugs criminality linked to west Belfast UDA

A man has been charged following an investigation into suspected drugs criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

The 28-year-old has been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

The charge follows a search at a property in north Belfast on November 14.

The charged man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, April 17.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.