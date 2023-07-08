Man charged following west Belfast burglary

A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a house in west Belfast.

An intruder was confronted by the occupant of the property in the Fruithill Park area shortly before 4am on Friday before fleeing the scene.

The suspect has been charged with attempted burglary with intent to steal, burglary with intent to steal and burglary.

He has also been charged with two counts of interference with vehicles, two counts of possessing an article with blade or point in a public place and six counts of theft.

The man is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police previously said that a number of drawers and other items inside the property had been rummaged through during the incident.

A man was later located by police in the Stockman’s Lane area of the city where he was arrested.

Detective Sergeant Kennedy urged people to make the security of their home and neighbourhood part of their daily routine following the incident.

“Make sure to close, lock and check all windows and doors, even if you are just stepping outside for a few minutes and especially if you are leaving your home for a longer period,” he said.