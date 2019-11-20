Man charged in Ballynahinch ATM raid investigation

A recovery crane removes the forecourt roof onto the road (David Young/PA)

A 26-year-old man has been charged by police investigating the attempted theft of an ATM machine in Ballynahinch.

It's after the forecourt roof of a petrol station collapsed during a botched theft attempt in the town on Monday.

The 26-year-old is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He's been charged with burglary (non dwelling), criminal damage endangering life with intent, aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property and theft.

As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of offences as part of the investigation remains in custody assisting police with enquiries, while a 24-year-old man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.