Man charged in connection to Omagh police station security alert
A 29-year-old is set to appear in court on Friday.
A man has been charged in connection to an incident which sparked a security alert at Omagh police station earlier this month.
“Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday, May 6, have charged a man to court,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
The man, aged 29, has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.
During the incident a man’s car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road.
They placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside Omagh Police Station.
The police station and some homes in Omagh were evacuated. A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road.
The grounds of a nearby church were searched, leading to Sunday Mass being cancelled.
The 29-year-old is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday May 19.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.