Man charged in connection to Omagh police station security alert

A 29-year-old is set to appear in court on Friday.

ATO arrive at the security alert on the Derry Road area of Omagh on May 6. (Photo by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph) — © Aodhan Roberts

A man has been charged in connection to an incident which sparked a security alert at Omagh police station earlier this month.

“Detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday, May 6, have charged a man to court,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

The man, aged 29, has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

During the incident a man’s car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road.

They placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The police station and some homes in Omagh were evacuated. A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road.

The grounds of a nearby church were searched, leading to Sunday Mass being cancelled.

The 29-year-old is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday May 19.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.