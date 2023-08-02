Man charged in connection with armed robbery in south Belfast

The 36-year-old will appear in court on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery in south Belfast.

Police have charged the man with robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

The charges relate to a report involving commercial premises in the Lisburn Road area of south Belfast on Sunday, July 23.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 12.45am, it was reported that two masked men entered a fast-food takeaway in the area and ordered some food.

“As the till was opened, one of the men produced a knife and took the entire cash drawer from the till which contained a sum of money.

“The men then made off towards the Mount Prospect Park area following the incident. There were no reports of any injuries.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday, August 2.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.